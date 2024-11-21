Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 118,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 323,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
