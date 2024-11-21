Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 118,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 323,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £3.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.63.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

