Sean Ross Allen Calder Sells 30,572 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 30,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$828,360.57.
ARC Resources Price Performance
ARX traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.39. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$19.02 and a 12 month high of C$27.40. The stock has a market cap of C$16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
