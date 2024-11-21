Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.92.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$32.47. The company had a trading volume of 140,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,424. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$35.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of C$440.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

