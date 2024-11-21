Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 75.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
