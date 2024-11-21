RW Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $446,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $36.20.
About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
