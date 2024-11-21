RW Investment Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.2% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of DFSU opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

