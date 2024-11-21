Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,449. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

