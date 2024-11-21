Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $152.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

J stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,537. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

