Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INGM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.