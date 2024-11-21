Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.13. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.57-$1.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 57.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.