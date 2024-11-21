Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.34 and last traded at $73.67. 452,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,402,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Specifically, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,625. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Roku Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

