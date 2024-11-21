Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $132,660.69 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total value of $132,660.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,536. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,965. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

