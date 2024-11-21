Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 8,092,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,120,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 934.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,176 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 88,686 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.