RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 9,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 1.89% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.