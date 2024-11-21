RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 2,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

