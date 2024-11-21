Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT):

  • 11/21/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/14/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/14/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/23/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 472,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,147 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 855,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.