Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT):

11/21/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 472,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,147 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 855,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

