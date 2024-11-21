Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (AMS, AMTM, APLS, APTO, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, BR, CARA, CLLS)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 21st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV). The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

