Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (AMS, AMTM, APLS, APTO, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, BR, CARA, CLLS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 21st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of. Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV). The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

