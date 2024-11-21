ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 162,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 864,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNW. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNW
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 4.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,161,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.