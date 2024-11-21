ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 162,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 864,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNW. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,161,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

