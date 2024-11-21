Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 1906426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 452,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 185,520 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 359,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

