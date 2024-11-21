Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 1906426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 452,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 185,520 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 359,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

