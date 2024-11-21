Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.79. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 47,821 shares trading hands.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

