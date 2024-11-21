Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.79. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 47,821 shares trading hands.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.