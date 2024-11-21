QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Approximately 323,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.93.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

