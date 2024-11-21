Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 99134811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $486.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 318.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

