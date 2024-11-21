Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,269,000 after buying an additional 128,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $235.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $242.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.