PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 623055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.90 ($0.97).

PZ Cussons Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £329.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About PZ Cussons

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £62,486.10 ($79,066.30). Corporate insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.



PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

