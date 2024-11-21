Punit Dhillon Sells 82,546 Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) CEO Punit Dhillon sold 82,546 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $411,904.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,816.77. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Punit Dhillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Punit Dhillon sold 364 shares of Skye Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $2,020.20.

Shares of SKYE stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,425,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 186.9% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,434,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 934,634 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $5,445,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

SKYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skye Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

