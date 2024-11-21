Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 671909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,467,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

