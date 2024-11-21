PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 26,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 9,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT XL Axiata Tbk
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.