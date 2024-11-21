Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $360.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $224.52 and a 12-month high of $373.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.