Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $197,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GD opened at $279.98 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $243.87 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

