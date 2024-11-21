Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Acquires $905,960.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 205,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $905,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,612,839 shares in the company, valued at $319,496,491.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.31 million for the quarter. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prospect Capital

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.