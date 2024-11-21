Primecap Management Co. CA Has $185.43 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $185,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.20.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.