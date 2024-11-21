PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 4,352,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,658,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 7.03.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

