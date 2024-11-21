Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $13.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $334.13 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $347.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

