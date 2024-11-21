Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Pintec Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Pintec Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

Pintec Technology Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

