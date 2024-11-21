PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 3,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

PICC Property and Casualty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.5872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. PICC Property and Casualty’s payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

