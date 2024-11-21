Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 265.45% from the company’s previous close.

CATX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 51.2 %

Shares of NYSE CATX traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,844,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,511,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

