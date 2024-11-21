PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.19. 76,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,046,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENG in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PENG in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get PENG alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PENG

PENG Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PENG had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $311.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PENG will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENG

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.