Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$60.27 and last traded at C$60.27, with a volume of 818293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.37.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

