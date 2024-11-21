PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.49, but opened at $104.43. PDD shares last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 6,255,358 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

PDD Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in PDD by 1,374.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,589 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 3,693.8% in the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 107.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after buying an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

