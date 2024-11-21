Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $129,600.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,296,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,910.64. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Newcomer sold 25,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

Paysign Price Performance

PAYS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,501. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paysign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Paysign by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

