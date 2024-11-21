PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.70

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PayPoint Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.27) on Thursday. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £585.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,704.08, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.10.
About PayPoint
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PayPoint
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.