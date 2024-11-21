Payden & Rygel Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 234,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,972,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $478,313,000 after buying an additional 770,923 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $31,976,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

