Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.56.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $392.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.41. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $258.17 and a 12 month high of $408.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This represents a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.