Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 38,093 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,991,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,816,992. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 310.57 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

