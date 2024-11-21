Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 278,465 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $119.24 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

