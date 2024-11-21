Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 538,955 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $206,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of AGCO opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

