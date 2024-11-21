Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. 2,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.