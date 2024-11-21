Overbrook Management Corp Sells 68,957 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,957 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.4% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $102.96 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

