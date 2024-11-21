OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 75.89% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.