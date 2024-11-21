Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Orex Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

